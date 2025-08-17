Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 97.70 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.98 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $2,984,197.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,017,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,658,878.69. This represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith Gold sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $1,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 111,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,044.69. This represents a 47.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,816,090 shares of company stock worth $44,026,948. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 563,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after purchasing an additional 123,305 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 542,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228,187 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 540,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 82,067 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $783,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

