Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 1.1%

SA stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 175,078 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.