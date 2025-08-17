Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Seabridge Gold Stock Up 1.1%
SA stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.
