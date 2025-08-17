Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,180,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 1,381,558 shares.The stock last traded at $7.03 and had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sigma Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $712.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.44 million. Sigma Lithium had a negative return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Corporation will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,250,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $13,539,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,678,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 687,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 816,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 658,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

