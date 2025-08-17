Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

SIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. CL King started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $82.00 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $106.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.87.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 171.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.