Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 41.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after acquiring an additional 937,500 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 983.7% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 149,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 135,952 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $216,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 62.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $7,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.03 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

