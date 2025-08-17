Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $475.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.44.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 15,188.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

