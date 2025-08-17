Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $741.00 and last traded at $742.95. Approximately 749,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,313,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $698.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.90.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 4.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $149.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $703.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $637.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($2.42). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 2,063.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 352,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,027,000 after purchasing an additional 336,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

