SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of SPX Technologies worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3,195.9% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 368,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 356,858 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 553,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,519,000 after purchasing an additional 195,153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 25,946.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 138,035 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 154.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,458,000 after purchasing an additional 115,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,363,000 after purchasing an additional 56,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SPXC opened at $186.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $209.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.27.

Insider Transactions at SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the sale, the director owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,147.70. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

