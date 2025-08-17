Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STC

Stewart Information Services Trading Down 1.4%

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. Stewart Information Services has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.63 per share, for a total transaction of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. This represents a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Rable sold 5,694 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $371,932.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,319.04. The trade was a 19.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,735.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 70.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.