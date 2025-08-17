Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Stock Price

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 74.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Gambling.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.61 on Friday. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $299.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,802,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 747,559 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Gambling.com Group by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 669,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 463,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

