Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,030 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,935 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $476,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.