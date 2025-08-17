Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Sealed Air worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

