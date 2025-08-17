Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Sanmina worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at $90,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 26.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 34.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Sanmina Corporation has a 1 year low of $62.76 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

