Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Hancock Whitney worth $8,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ HWC opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.48. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

