Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Lumentum worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,811 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $4,435,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LITE. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $1,869,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 230,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,542,124.37. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 22,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,499,090.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,170. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,909. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 503.74 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $129.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

