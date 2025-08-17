Swiss National Bank Has $7.96 Million Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 627.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $184.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.23. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.30 and a twelve month high of $201.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.56.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

