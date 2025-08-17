Swiss National Bank Has $8.02 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,722,000 after purchasing an additional 126,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,238,000 after purchasing an additional 283,009 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. The trade was a 72.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.31 and a beta of 1.69. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $82.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 510.0%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -572.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

