Swiss National Bank Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 65.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCVX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.21. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $121.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.