Swiss National Bank Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 481,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,648 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $9,868,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $3,419,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Macerich by 334.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 26,365 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE MAC opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $249.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macerich Company will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -38.86%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

