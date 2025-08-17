Swiss National Bank Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Federal Signal worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 16.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 78.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Federal Signal Corporation has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $130.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $564.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.24 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Federal Signal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

