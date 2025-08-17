Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,800,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 103.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at $665,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Exponent by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 29.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $122,253.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $348,056.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,602.78. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,758 shares of company stock valued at $949,848 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.81 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

