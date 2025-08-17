Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $8,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tenable by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tenable by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tenable by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB opened at $29.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.16. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Tenable’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $109,875.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 328,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,643,859.60. This represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $80,573.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,991.15. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Stephens lowered Tenable from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Tenable from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

