Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spire were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,889,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,083,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Spire by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 229,662 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,567,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,354,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $75.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Spire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.