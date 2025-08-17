Swiss National Bank Sells 1,600 Shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Southwest Gas worth $7,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 884.4% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 910,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after acquiring an additional 818,115 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 328.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 223,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $11,781,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,946,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 2.2%

SWX stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

