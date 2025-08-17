Swiss National Bank Sells 3,700 Shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Geo Group worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Geo Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,398,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Geo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Geo Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Geo Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 228,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geo Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jones Trading decreased their price target on Geo Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geo Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Geo Group Stock Performance

GEO stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.64. Geo Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $636.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Geo Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Geo Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.