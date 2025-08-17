Swiss National Bank Sells 4,200 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KTOS. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $72.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $351.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $222,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,968.54. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $136,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 63,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,450.95. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,786 shares of company stock worth $4,443,682. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

