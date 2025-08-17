Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Assured Guaranty worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in Assured Guaranty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 49,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 71,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $6,192,772.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,348,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,082,566.03. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Bailenson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 291,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,778,749.28. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,352,198 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of AGO opened at $80.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Assured Guaranty and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Assured Guaranty to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AGO

About Assured Guaranty

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.