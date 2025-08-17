Swiss National Bank Sells 4,700 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Valvoline worth $8,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Valvoline by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares during the period. Alua Capital Management LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,439,000 after acquiring an additional 175,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Valvoline by 29.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,045,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,193,000 after acquiring an additional 467,885 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,033,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,572,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. The trade was a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $43.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

