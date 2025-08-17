Swiss National Bank Sells 8,100 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,474,000 after acquiring an additional 130,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 904,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 56,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.3%

CNO stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.25 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,230.13. The trade was a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

