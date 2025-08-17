Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Synovus Financial worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SNV stock opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $61.06.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,958. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,273.20. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $392,916 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synovus Financial

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.