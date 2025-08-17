Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $205,000.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance
Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.
Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care
In related news, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.23 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,725.21. This represents a 10.38% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 13,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $149,410.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,566.20. This trade represents a 115.68% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.
