TD Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVLV. Northland Capmk raised Evolv Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Evolv Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Evolv Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLV opened at $7.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.70. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.16). Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.11% and a negative net margin of 73.04%. The business had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,041,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 130,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 102,891 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

