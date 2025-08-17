Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Tetra Tech by 734.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

