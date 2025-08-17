The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Andersons were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Andersons by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $38.12 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

