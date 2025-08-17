The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Marzetti worth $50,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marzetti by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marzetti during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marzetti in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MZTI opened at $180.29 on Friday. The Marzetti Company has a 1 year low of $156.14 and a 1 year high of $202.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

MZTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Marzetti from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Marzetti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

