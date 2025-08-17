The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mosaic by 102.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 132.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

