Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.95% of Thryv worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 409,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 82.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 37.7% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 700,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 191,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $594.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.94. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Thryv had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THRY. B. Riley reduced their target price on Thryv from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Thryv from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Thryv from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 592,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,639,792.80. The trade was a 1.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

