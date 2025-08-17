Top Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – August 14th

TeraWulf, IREN, and Marathon Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or asset holdings are closely tied to bitcoin. This category includes crypto-mining firms, businesses that hold large amounts of bitcoin on their balance sheets, digital asset exchanges, and investment vehicles like bitcoin-focused ETFs or trusts. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to bitcoin’s price movements without directly owning the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of TeraWulf stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.71. 174,060,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,563,398. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Shares of IREN stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $18.04. 22,198,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,618,412. IREN has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.02. 20,430,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,971,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Recommended Stories