Top Defense Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 14th

GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, Boeing, Celestica, and Citigroup are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and supply weapons, military equipment and related support services to governments and allied forces. They tend to be driven by national defense budgets and geopolitical tensions, making their performance relatively stable over economic cycles but sensitive to policy shifts and international security developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE Aerospace stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $271.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,062,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.15.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

RKLB stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,266,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,942,482. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. Rocket Lab has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $232.39. 1,915,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,420,152. The firm has a market cap of $175.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.69. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69.

Celestica (CLS)

Celestica Inc. provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Shares of CLS traded down $9.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,227,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,696. Celestica has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,531,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,812,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a market cap of $173.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

