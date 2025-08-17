Top Gold Stocks To Watch Today – August 14th

Robinhood Markets, Freeport-McMoRan, CocaCola, Kraft Heinz, and Cadence Design Systems are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, mining or processing of gold. They allow investors to gain leveraged exposure to the price of gold—meaning that movements in gold’s market value can lead to amplified gains or losses in these equities. In addition to gold price fluctuations, their performance is influenced by factors such as production costs, operational efficiency and geopolitical risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $109.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,385,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,721,375. The company has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.27. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $117.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,484,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965,571. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,888,117. The company has a market cap of $299.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. CocaCola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,459,199. Kraft Heinz has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.23.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $348.63. 503,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,640. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.77 and a 200 day moving average of $293.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.97.

