Top Travel Stocks To Follow Now – August 15th

Costco Wholesale, Alibaba Group, and SoFi Technologies are the three Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide travel-related services—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car rental firms and online booking platforms. Their performance is closely tied to tourism demand, consumer spending and macroeconomic factors like fuel prices, geopolitical developments and public health trends. Investors often include travel stocks in portfolios to gain targeted exposure to the tourism and hospitality sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $973.27. 1,101,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $867.16 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $973.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $985.83. The company has a market cap of $431.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,560,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,367,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.13. The company has a market capitalization of $289.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,100,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,236,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.93.

