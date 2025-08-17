Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $60,261,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 54.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,255,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 444,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 23.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,114,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,810 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $6,380,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after purchasing an additional 155,694 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.80.

TPH stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $46.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

