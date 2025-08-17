Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stake Lowered by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 11.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other Trupanion news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $122,417.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,258.95. This trade represents a 41.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,671.40. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,562 shares of company stock valued at $544,870. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trupanion from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trupanion from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.97 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $353.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.73 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

