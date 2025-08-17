Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UAA. Bank of America reduced their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Under Armour from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Cfra Research upgraded Under Armour from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.74.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE UAA opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.56. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick purchased 100,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,729,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 275,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 148,280 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $3,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

