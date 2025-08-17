Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th.

Unisys Stock Up 1.8%

UIS stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Unisys has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.65 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unisys will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 23,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,758,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 260,716 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unisys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 777,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 50,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

