Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,996,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,464,000 after acquiring an additional 151,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,689,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,714,000 after acquiring an additional 45,724 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,239,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 231,977 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Uniti Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,748,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 295,104 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

UNIT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.70.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $6.37 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $942.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.47.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the acquisition, construction, and leasing of properties. It operates through the following business segments: Uniti Leasing, Uniti Fiber, and Corporate. The Uniti Leasing segment involves mission-critical communications assets on exclusive or shared-tenant basis, and dark fiber network.

