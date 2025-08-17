Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV) Holdings Trimmed by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Universal were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal by 828.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Universal by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Universal during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st.

Universal Stock Up 1.0%

UVV opened at $53.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.85. Universal Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $593.76 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Universal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Universal’s payout ratio is currently 79.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Universal news, Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 2,800 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $148,092.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,293.41. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

