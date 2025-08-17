Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Upbound Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 89,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,460. This represents a 1.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.74. Upbound Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPBD shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Upbound Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Upbound Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

