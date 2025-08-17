US Bancorp DE Acquires 298 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after buying an additional 1,215,948 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,373,000 after buying an additional 618,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter worth about $12,077,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $10,751,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 456,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 139,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In other Atlanta Braves news, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,117,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,910,019. This trade represents a 19.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli purchased 1,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. The trade was a 6.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $43.93 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $312.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BATRK. Citigroup raised shares of Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BATRK

Atlanta Braves Profile

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.