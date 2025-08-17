US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 68.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,606,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $38,978,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $23,651,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4,554.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $330,655.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,454.54. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,952.20. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NBTB

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.